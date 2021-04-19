NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will finalize the bill on improving corporate governance in banks, NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"During the work of the mission, we agreed to somewhat modify this bill [No. 4367], which we are working on now," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Shevchenko recalled that this bill is a benchmark for continuing cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It was introduced to parliament in November 2020 by Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev.

"In addition, during the mission we with the IMF began to develop amendments to the law on the NBU, which are more related to interaction between the Council and the Board of the National Bank," Shevchenko said.

He added that these changes are not in the list of benchmarks, but they are being developed taking into account the recommendations of the IMF.