Share of finished apartments in new buildings may reach 25% by 2025 – expert

The share of finished apartments without need to finish their decoration by 2025 may reach 20-25% of the total volume of housing under construction, Head of the #READYDIM project Vadym Voisevych has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Developers are looking for the optimal combination of apartments for sale with a finished decoration, fine and rough finish. At present, we can talk about a combined approach of developers: in some projects, fully finished apartments make up about 10-20% of the total number, most often these are a separate section in the building," he said.

Voisevych said that in general, the share of finished apartments in the market increased to 10%, which is twice as high as in 2017.

According to the expert, the average cost of finishing the apartment by the developer in the comfort and comfort + class residential complexes costs the buyer from $450 to $650 per square meter unfurnished, $800-1,250 per square meter with furniture.

"In the business class, the price of repairs starts from $1,000-1,250 per square meters and is limited solely by the wishes of the client. There are simply no standard solutions in the business class," Voisevych said.

At the same time, the expert said that if the decoration of a new apartment is carried out according to the project and without alterations, then the cost of finishing by the developer and on someone's own is practically the same. If the buyer is engaged in renovation, it can double or triple.

According to him, it is important for the buyer of an apartment to have a choice in terms of the quality of decoration performed by the developer, but so far only a few companies offer the buyer various decoration packages, depending on the building materials used and the work performed.

"The best option is, conditionally, three price packages: Standart, Comfort, Premium unfurnished and with furniture. At the same time, the option of furnishing and equipping apartments with appliances is also of great interest to the buyer," the expert said.