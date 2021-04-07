Economy

16:58 07.04.2021

Digital Transformation Ministry, PM, Finance Ministry, NBU discuss bringing Stripe, PayPal to Ukraine

2 min read
Digital Transformation Ministry, PM, Finance Ministry, NBU discuss bringing Stripe, PayPal to Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), during a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, discussed a joint action plan to bring the largest international electronic payment systems to Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for IT Development Oleksandr Borniakov told Interfax-Ukraine that bringing the largest international electronic payment systems to Ukraine, including Stripe and PayPal, is a priority issue, which the Ministry of Digital Transformation has been dealing with for about a year.

"An important step towards attracting these companies in Ukraine is the adoption of a number of legislative amendments. In particular, the adoption of bill No. 4364, which takes into account the EU directive PSD2 [Payment Services Directive], since it is important for the activities of such companies. We also provide PayPal representatives with all the necessary information about the Ukrainian market and the development of cashless services in Ukraine. In future plans – a meeting with the management of PayPal and Stripe," Borniakov said.

According to the ministry, in 2020, only for the sale of goods to Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses, about 13 million transactions were carried out on the Etsy platform, on which one can pay for goods only using PayPal, worth more than $450 million.

Tags: #paypal #digital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:30 04.03.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

10:39 04.03.2021
Fedorov against mandatory registration of mobile subscribers

Fedorov against mandatory registration of mobile subscribers

16:32 18.02.2021
Zelensky: digital transformation projects will allow Ukraine enter top 20 digital states in a few years

Zelensky: digital transformation projects will allow Ukraine enter top 20 digital states in a few years

16:12 27.01.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

Digital Transformation Ministry develops bill prohibiting govt agencies from demanding paper documents

13:22 30.12.2020
Health Ministry working on introduction of digital tools in 2021

Health Ministry working on introduction of digital tools in 2021

10:09 05.10.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation mulling transition of Diia 2.0 app to Azure services from Microsoft

Ministry of Digital Transformation mulling transition of Diia 2.0 app to Azure services from Microsoft

17:20 17.09.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

16:53 19.05.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

15:17 27.04.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

10:36 04.03.2020
Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor

IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

Ukraine, World Bank discuss preparation of five new joint projects – Finance Ministry

NBU governor confirms priority of protecting nationalization of PrivatBank, return of funds from bankrupt banks

Bankers expect seasonal strengthening of hryvnia exchange rate in Q2, 2021

LATEST

Diia next week to begin registration of citizens to receive UAH 8,000 of aid – PM

Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

NBU adheres to strategy of minimizing participation in FX market

Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor

Business representatives discuss Ukraine's Cybersecurity Strategy developed by NSDC

IMF predicts slowdown of Ukraine's GDP growth from 4% in 2021 to 3.4% in 2022

Ukraine, World Bank discuss preparation of five new joint projects – Finance Ministry

Metinvest sends out sell-out offer to buy shares from minor shareholders of Pokrovske mine

Non-banking financial market shows growth, most segments post profit in 2020 - NBU

Pension Fund deficit amounts to UAH 7.5 bln in Q1, 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD