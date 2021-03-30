Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

Issues of anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas and electricity markets remain under discussion with the IMF, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"We are in an active stage. We have made serious progress. There are no problematic issues in the fiscal part. There are still debatable issues of anti-corruption policy, in particular the anti-corruption infrastructure of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), the renewal of the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), and the question is about judicial reform and there is an active discussion on the gas and electricity market," he said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the work of the Minister of Finance for the year.

"Today, we are actually working on specifying our future commitments," he added.