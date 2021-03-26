Economy

18:43 26.03.2021

Ukravtodor starts reconstruction of bridge over North Crimean canal in Kherson region

1 min read
The State Agency for Highways of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has begun the reconstruction of a 60-year bridge (111 m), which ensures the movement of vehicles through the North Crimean canal between the towns of Nova Kakhovka and Tavriysk of 66 + 900 km of the P-47 Kherson - Nova Kakhovka - Henichesk road.

As the agency reported on its Facebook page on Friday, the contractor ALTKOM Road Construction LLC is currently carrying out preparatory work: a temporary pedestrian bridge has been made for comfortable movement of pedestrians during the reconstruction and emergency reinforced concrete structures are being dismantled.

Ukravtodor notes that after the reconstruction, the length of the bridge will be 111.10 m, the passage size will be expanded to 9 m. The width of the sidewalk will be increased to 1.80 m.

The work is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2021.

