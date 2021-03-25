Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna has plan to help entrepreneurs during lockdown

Back in September 2020, the team of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna drafted bill No. 4008, which offers an effective program of assistance to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, party leader Yulia Tymoshenko said.

As reported on the website of the political force, Tymoshenko is sure that the bill is not considered in parliament, because the top leadership of the state is indifferent to how small business will survive in Ukraine.

"We have not been able to achieve its adoption since September last year. The essence of this document is to radically change the lending system. As all countries of the world do, lend at a few percent. There is a general rule: business can be lent at the inflation rate. And when coronavirus started, inflation was almost 0%. This means generally 0% rate. We also provided protection of the business from closure. That is, compensation and assistance are offered. It is described in detail what and how to do, where to get funds. This is fundamental business support," Tymoshenko said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

The leader of the Batkivschyna party called the drafted bill "saving the economy for the period of COVID-19" and spoke in favor of its urgent adoption.

At the same time, Tymoshenko called payments to entrepreneurs in the amount of UAH 8,000 "an outrage against people and evidence of the authorities' helplessness and unprofessionalism."