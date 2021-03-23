Donbasenergo posts UAH 29.1 mln net profit in 2020, to pay UAH 8.7-14.5 mln in dividends

PJSC Donbasenergo in 2020 received a net profit of UAH 29.090 million against UAH 69.997 million of net loss in 2019.

This is stated in the agenda of a meeting of shareholders of the generating company scheduled for April 26, 2021.

According to it, the shareholders will consider two options for distributing profits: directing 30% (UAH 8.727 million) or 50% (UAH 14.545 million) of profit received in 2020 for dividend payments.

The rest of the profit (70-50%) is proposed to be directed to the production development fund.

Donbasenergo owns Starobesheve TPP (located in the occupied territory) and Sloviansk TPP with a total installed capacity of 2,880 MW. In March 2017, the generating company announced the loss of control over the operation of Starobesheve TPP, as well as part of the structural units located in the temporarily uncontrolled territory.

PrJSC Energoinvest Holding owns 60.86% of Donbasenergo shares, another 25% of the generating company is owned by the state.