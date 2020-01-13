Economy

14:46 13.01.2020

Donbasenergo sends over UAH 700 mln to national, local budgets in 2019

PJSC Donbasenergo in 2019 paid UAH 701.5 million of taxes and other mandatory payments to the national and local budgets, the press service of the company has reported.

Thus, UAH 665.7 million of VAT, environmental tax, the royalty for the use of water resources and other taxes was paid to the national budget. Some UAH 35.8 million (land tax, property tax and other taxes) was paid to the local budget.

The company said that according to the Tax Code, starting from July 2019 Donbasenergo as an electricity generating company paid UAH 80.8 million of the excise duty, which is set at 3.2% of the cost of each kWh of electricity generated.

Donbasenergo owns Starobesheve (located in the occupied territory) and Sloviansk TPPs with a total installed capacity of 2,880 MW, in particular Sloviansk TPP's capacity is 880 MW. At the end of March 2017, the generation company announced the loss of control over the operation of Starobesheve TPP, as well as part of structural units located in the temporarily uncontrolled territory.

PrJSC Energoinvest Holding owns a 60.86% stake in Donbasenergo, another 25% is owned by the state.

