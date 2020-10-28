Donbasenergo posts UAH 1.4 mln net profit in nine months

Energy generating company PJSC Donbasenergo in January-September 2020 received a net profit of UAH 1.393 million against UAH 69.257 million of net loss for the same period last year.

According to the company's statement in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, its net income for the reporting period increased by 9.8% (by UAH 429.648 million), to UAH 4.802 billion, and gross profit by 4.8% (by UAH 16.954 million), to UAH 367.828 million.

Donbasenergo (Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant) in the nine months produced 2.166 billion kWh of electricity (less 11.4% compared to January-September 2019), released 1.948 billion kWh (less by 11.8%), and production of heat energy amounted to 31,311 Gcal (less by 19.8%).

In addition, Donbasenergo announced a general meeting of shareholders scheduled for November 28, 2020, at which, in particular, it is planned to approve reports on the results of the company's activities for 2019, as well as approve the main directions of the company's activities for 2020-2022.

As reported, Donbasenergo received a net loss of UAH 68.997 million in 2019 against UAH 104.111 million of net profit in 2018.