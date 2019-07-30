Donbasenergo posts UAH 153 mln net loss in six months

PJSC Donbasenergo in January-June 2019 received a net loss of UAH 152.788 million compared to UAH 197.986 million of net profit for the same period last year.

According to the company's report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, its net income for the six months decreased by 5.9% (by UAH 164.52 million), to UAH 2.635 billion, gross profit by 48.1% (by UAH 209.83 million), to UAH 226.538 million.

As reported, Donbasenergo in 2018 increased net profit by 1.8 times compared to 2017, to UAH 104.111 million, net income by 29%, to UAH 6.162 billion.

In 2018, Donbasenergo produced 3.456 billion kWh of electricity, sales amounted to 3.146 billion kWh. In 2018, exports amounted to 41.8 million kWh (the share of supplies to Hungary was 63%, to Poland some 36%).

The supply of coal in 2018 amounted to 1.406 million tonnes, in particular imports to 1.164 million tonnes, from the Ukrainian producer some 143,700 tonnes, petroleum coke (imports from the United States) some 98,000 tonnes.