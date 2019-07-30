Economy

15:48 30.07.2019

Donbasenergo posts UAH 153 mln net loss in six months

1 min read
Donbasenergo posts UAH 153 mln net loss in six months

 PJSC Donbasenergo in January-June 2019 received a net loss of UAH 152.788 million compared to UAH 197.986 million of net profit for the same period last year.

According to the company's report in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market, its net income for the six months decreased by 5.9% (by UAH 164.52 million), to UAH 2.635 billion, gross profit by 48.1% (by UAH 209.83 million), to UAH 226.538 million.

As reported, Donbasenergo in 2018 increased net profit by 1.8 times compared to 2017, to UAH 104.111 million, net income by 29%, to UAH 6.162 billion.

In 2018, Donbasenergo produced 3.456 billion kWh of electricity, sales amounted to 3.146 billion kWh. In 2018, exports amounted to 41.8 million kWh (the share of supplies to Hungary was 63%, to Poland some 36%).

The supply of coal in 2018 amounted to 1.406 million tonnes, in particular imports to 1.164 million tonnes, from the Ukrainian producer some 143,700 tonnes, petroleum coke (imports from the United States) some 98,000 tonnes.

Tags: #donbasenergo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 16.01.2018
Armed conflict in Donbas increased spread of HIV in Ukraine

Armed conflict in Donbas increased spread of HIV in Ukraine

17:56 15.01.2018
Economy ministry lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier Yuzhtrans

Economy ministry lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier Yuzhtrans

13:48 31.07.2017
Donbasenergo beneficiary has no plans to take part in tender to buy blocking stake in company

Donbasenergo beneficiary has no plans to take part in tender to buy blocking stake in company

14:56 25.05.2015
Donbasenergo suspends Sloviansk TPP, no funds to buy fuel

Donbasenergo suspends Sloviansk TPP, no funds to buy fuel

15:28 19.12.2014
Donbasenergo re-registers from ATO zone

Donbasenergo re-registers from ATO zone

09:46 23.07.2013
Tender on privatization of Donbasenergo to be held without DTEK

Tender on privatization of Donbasenergo to be held without DTEK

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Ukraine's finance ministry lowers rates on govt bonds by 20–75 bps to align with NBU's key policy rate

Ukroboronprom announces tender for intl financial audit for UAH 32.5 mln

About UAH 6 bln revenue shortfall for Ukrainian ports in Azov Sea region since 2014

LATEST

PrivatBank sells seven tank farms for more than UAH 1 bln

Ukraine's fiscal service says 10,300 employees worked as unregistered workers in H1

Poltava to borrow EUR 10 mln EBRD to buy 40 trolleybuses

One more candidate to buy VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary

Ukrhydroenergo sees net profit fall by 3% in six months

Govt raises share of social security tax for Social Insurance Fund to 14.24% in Aug

Guaranteed Buyer enterprise sues Ukrenergo

Georgian Airways' losses from ban on flights from Russia at around $25 mln

NBU Monetary Committee with one voice lowers refinancing rate

Odesa port-side plant plans to resume work on Aug 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD