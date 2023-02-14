Ministry of Energy hands over generators from intl partners to Donbasenergo

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over 292 kW and 24 kW generators to PJSC Donbasenergo provided by partners from France and Switzerland.

"Thank you to Switzerland and France and all our partners for their support and assistance," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said in a press release from the ministry on Tuesday.

He said that the power engineers of Donetsk region are working in conditions of constant destruction of the energy infrastructure, however, as far as possible, they provide the residents of the region with electricity and heat.

The Ministry of Energy added that earlier three generators of high and medium power were transferred for the needs of Donbasenergo.

As reported, as of February 1, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established by the Energy Community Secretariat in April 2022, received EUR 144.366 million.