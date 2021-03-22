Ocean Shipyard to increase production volumes – owner

Ocean Shipyard (Mykolaiv) will increase production volumes and intend to take a leading position in the industry, the plant's owner Vasyl Kapatsyna has said.

"Last year, we finally defended the legal right to Ocean Shipyard. We revived production and diversified our activities in order to maintain the main profile of the enterprise, jobs and modernize technologies. Today I set new tasks for the Ocean Shipyard's team, namely, increasing production volumes and return of the leading position in the industry," Kapatsyna said on Facebook.

According to him, a new governing agency has been created at Ocean Shipyard, a supervisory board, which is entrusted with the tasks of strategic planning, the development of international relations, raising investments, as well as partnership programs. Viktor Tsoklan was appointed as head of the supervisory board. In the near future, the supervisory board will focus on development strategies, foreign economic activity, and ensuring public-private partnerships in the defense industry.

"I am also pleased to say that Serhiy Hursky, a shipbuilder of a new generation, has been appointed as Director General of Ocean Shipyard. I believe that the experience and energy of Serhiy Vasyliovych will return Ocean Shipyard to leading positions. I remain the main investor of Ocean Shipyard, the largest shipbuilding enterprise in Ukraine," Kapatsyna said.

Mykolaiv Shipyard Ocean PJSC (until April 2011 - Vadan Yards Ocean, until December 2008 - Damen Shipyards Okean, until February 2001 - Shipyard Ocean) specialized in the production and repair of container ships, tankers, tugs, barges with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes.