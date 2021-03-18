Ukraine and China studying potential for further trade liberalization - trade representative

Ukraine and China are studying the potential for further trade liberalization, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"In November, during the fourth intergovernmental commission, we signed a joint statement to conduct a study on trade liberalization. And we are working well on it, the dialogue is going on at the level of department directors. There is already content that we will study, a schedule, resources. From the point of view of systematic work on the preparation of further trade liberalization, everything is going well with us, we do not see any threat in this," the trade representative told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Ukraine 30 forum.

Kachka also added that at the moment there are preliminary agreements to renew the agreement with North Macedonia.

"We have agreed on cabbage, sauces. There are informal agreements, and now there will be a practical arrangement. We have agreed on a whole spectrum, but fresh vegetables are important for the North Macedonian side, and such imports are beneficial to us. This is the season for them, and we have no our own. And we give them poultry, sauces, ketchups, mustard," Kachka explained.