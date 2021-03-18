Economy

16:19 18.03.2021

Ukraine and China studying potential for further trade liberalization - trade representative

1 min read
Ukraine and China studying potential for further trade liberalization - trade representative

Ukraine and China are studying the potential for further trade liberalization, Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka has said.

"In November, during the fourth intergovernmental commission, we signed a joint statement to conduct a study on trade liberalization. And we are working well on it, the dialogue is going on at the level of department directors. There is already content that we will study, a schedule, resources. From the point of view of systematic work on the preparation of further trade liberalization, everything is going well with us, we do not see any threat in this," the trade representative told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Ukraine 30 forum.

Kachka also added that at the moment there are preliminary agreements to renew the agreement with North Macedonia.

"We have agreed on cabbage, sauces. There are informal agreements, and now there will be a practical arrangement. We have agreed on a whole spectrum, but fresh vegetables are important for the North Macedonian side, and such imports are beneficial to us. This is the season for them, and we have no our own. And we give them poultry, sauces, ketchups, mustard," Kachka explained.

Tags: #trade #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:24 17.02.2021
Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

10:18 15.02.2021
Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

Ukraine's Ambassador to China Kamyshev dies - Kuleba

13:49 05.02.2021
State Food Service, milk producers deny info on detection of COVID-19 in milk whey exported to China

State Food Service, milk producers deny info on detection of COVID-19 in milk whey exported to China

17:16 01.01.2021
Ukraine's trade deficit more than halves in 2020 – trade representative

Ukraine's trade deficit more than halves in 2020 – trade representative

08:56 29.12.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia receives 22 container trains from China in 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 22 container trains from China in 2020

11:19 25.12.2020
Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

Kyiv counts on China's COVID-19 vaccine

15:11 22.10.2020
First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

First container train from China arrives in Ukraine by new route – Ukrzaliznytsia

17:41 07.10.2020
UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

13:09 01.10.2020
Zelensky supports restoration of full political dialogue between Ukraine, China, looks forward to exchange visits with Xi Jinping

Zelensky supports restoration of full political dialogue between Ukraine, China, looks forward to exchange visits with Xi Jinping

13:31 20.08.2020
Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Govt fires Ukrzaliznytsia Management Board Chairman Zhmak

Ukraine to resume export of poultry meat to EU from March 20 – State Food Service

Deputy Head of Office of Ukraine's President expects 5.1% GDP growth in 2021

S&P expects recovery of Ukrainian banks' indicators after COVID-19 pandemic

LATEST

KAN Development plans to equip medical offices in residential complexes

Zelensky says privatization process in Ukraine will continue

Business and govt agree to stabilize prices for socially important goods - EBA

UkraineInvest, NRW.Global Business, two German business associations sign memo on Ukrainian-German partnership in digitalization

Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine interested in experience of economically powerful regions of Germany in restructuring of coal regions – PM

Pandemic to affect further economic growth, in 2022 it may reach 2.8% – Mylovanov

Shmyhal proposes to consider opening office of state of North Rhine-Westphalia in Ukraine

Former head of Ukrzaliznytsia Zhmak plans not to leave railway industry

Ukrposhta implements unified ERP-system instead of 80 separate ones

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD