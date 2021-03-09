Economy

09:23 09.03.2021

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

1 min read
Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Acting Minister of Energy Yuriy Vitrenko supports the development of an electronic platform for the purchase and sale of solid biofuels in Ukraine, contributing to a competitive and transparent market for such fuels.

"The mechanism for organizing the biofuel market in Ukraine should be the use of a single electronic platform on which all interested producers and consumers will trade in biofuels," the press service of the Ukrainian ministry reported, citing Vitrenko speaking at his meeting with Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivys.

According to the report, Ukraine and Lithuania see the development of biofuels as one of the promising areas of cooperation, noting the experience of Lithuania in the creation of the Baltpool biofuel exchange.

During the online meeting, the heads of the energy ministries, in particular, discussed the issues of the future synchronization of the Integrated Power System (IPS) of Ukraine with the power system of continental Europe.

Tags: #vitrenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 06.03.2021
Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

11:05 23.02.2021
Ukraine overcomes worst period in energy sector in current heating season – Vitrenko

Ukraine overcomes worst period in energy sector in current heating season – Vitrenko

10:02 19.02.2021
Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

Vitrenko admits compensation of feed-in tariff by increasing tax on carbon dioxide emissions

14:57 16.02.2021
Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

11:34 16.02.2021
Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

09:33 12.02.2021
'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

16:58 11.02.2021
Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

17:03 04.02.2021
Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

14:58 04.02.2021
Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

14:08 28.01.2021
Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

Securities commission head intends to focus on development of clearing, energy exchanges cooperating with market

New head of National Securities and Stock Market Commission intends to restore dialogue with market participants

Millions of hryvnias to be spent on maintenance of Ukrainian section of Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline – Kobolev

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

LATEST

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

Ukraine climbs 17 positions in Social Progress Index to 63rd place in 2020

UK, Finnish investors to build potato processing plant in Lviv region

EIB to provide additional EUR 20 mln to Ukreximbank to lend to SME

Lithuania, Ukraine to create working group on BelNPP

Securities commission head intends to focus on development of clearing, energy exchanges cooperating with market

New head of National Securities and Stock Market Commission intends to restore dialogue with market participants

Economy Ministry predicts grain harvest in Ukraine at 75.1 mln tonnes

Millions of hryvnias to be spent on maintenance of Ukrainian section of Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline – Kobolev

PM denies reasons for resignation of Naftogaz boards' head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD