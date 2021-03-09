Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Acting Minister of Energy Yuriy Vitrenko supports the development of an electronic platform for the purchase and sale of solid biofuels in Ukraine, contributing to a competitive and transparent market for such fuels.

"The mechanism for organizing the biofuel market in Ukraine should be the use of a single electronic platform on which all interested producers and consumers will trade in biofuels," the press service of the Ukrainian ministry reported, citing Vitrenko speaking at his meeting with Minister of Energy of Lithuania Dainius Kreivys.

According to the report, Ukraine and Lithuania see the development of biofuels as one of the promising areas of cooperation, noting the experience of Lithuania in the creation of the Baltpool biofuel exchange.

During the online meeting, the heads of the energy ministries, in particular, discussed the issues of the future synchronization of the Integrated Power System (IPS) of Ukraine with the power system of continental Europe.