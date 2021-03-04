Economy

10:25 04.03.2021

Zelensky: independent energy system, cheap energy is main goal of Ukraine


An independent energy system, cheap energy is the main goal that Ukraine is striving for, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during a meeting devoted to the development of infrastructure and the energy sector on Wednesday.

According to the press service of the head of state, the meeting chaired by Zelensky was attended by Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Deputy Heads of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko and Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy, Acting Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Yuriy Vitrenko, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services Andriy Gerus.

In turn, Vitrenko said that he is working closely with the Ministry of Digital Transformation to create affordable and effective electronic services for consumers. He also said that Ukraine will put energy efficiency to a new qualitative level and will actively work on integration with the European Union in this area.

In addition, Krykliy said how the road infrastructure is being modernized and brought to the level of EU standards.

"The roads are being built according to European standards. We are introducing automatic control of the weight and speed of vehicles, rebuilding airports, working as a team to sign the Common Aviation Area Agreement with the EU. Our goal is also to eliminate monopoly in the transport system," Krykliy said.

In addition, he said that his ministry is working to increase the share of transportation using inland waterways, liberalize, digitalize transport service markets, and simplify the working environment for business.

The meeting participants also discussed the provision of lighting for Ukrainian highways and roads, on which the Ministry of Infrastructure will work together with the Ministry of Energy.

"Ukraine should have a modern and safe infrastructure, integrated into the global transport system, which ensures high mobility of the population. This was part of my election program, and this is supported by the Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

