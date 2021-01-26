SPF will contest court decision to cancel order to declare Centrenergo privatization tender void in 2018

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) will appeal the decision of the Economic Court of Kyiv, which canceled its order No. 1572 of December 13, 2018 on declaring the tender for the privatization of PJSC Centrenergo invalid, the department has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Economic Court at the end of last week announced the adoption of such a decision on January 12, 2021, but its text has not yet been entered into the database of the single court rulings register.

As reported, the SPF in October 2018 announced a tender for the sale of 78.289% of shares of Centrenergo at a starting price of UAH 5.985 billion. The sale was scheduled for December 13, 2018. The competition was to take place if there were at least two participants, one of which was foreign. Six companies announced their intention to participate in the competition. Of all the applicants, only Ukrdoninvest LLC (Kyiv), whose beneficiary is Vitaliy Kropachev, and the Belarusian unitary enterprise Neftebitumen Plant, owned by the largest private Belarusian oil trader Interservice, submitted documents with a financial guarantee.