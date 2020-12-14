Centrenergo proposes to use ash from TPPs in Big Construction program

PJSC Centerenergo has applied to the Ministry of Infrastructure and the State Automobile Roads Agency with a request to consider the possibility of attracting resources from ash dumps of the company's thermal power plants (TTP) in the Big Construction program.

"At present, insignificant volumes of ash extraction by private companies are able to solve only their commercial issues, but they will not help improve the ecology of satellite cities of TPPs. Therefore, we invite potential partners interested in the extraction of at least 20,000 tonnes per month of dry fly ash from each thermal power plant of the company. Only on condition of such or higher volumes can we expect really effective positive environmental changes," the company said in a statement.

Dry fly ash is used, in particular, in the production of low-cement concretes for the preparation of the base of roads, as well as in blast-furnace-slag concretes, which are used in the repair of roads and bridges.

Centrenergo, within the framework of environmental measures, is also implementing a project for the construction of a full-scale flue gas desulfurization unit using the technology of the Polish RAFAKO S.A. at power unit No. 2 of the Trypilska thermal power plant.

The structure of Centrenergo includes Trypilska, Zmiyivska and Vuhlehirska thermal power plans with a total installed capacity of 7,665 MW. According to the results of January-September 2020, the company's net loss amounted to UAH 163 million.

In accordance with the National Emission Reduction Plan, to finance environmental activities at Ukrainian thermal power plants, until 2034, about EUR 4.130 billion will be required.