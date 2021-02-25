Recruiters from Amrop Ukraine to help to choose Ukrspyrt board head

On February 24, the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt signed an agreement with the recruiting company Amrop Ukraine to select the head of the board, the press service of the enterprise told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday, while at the same time did not name the likely candidates for this vacancy and the date of the possible appointment of the head of the board.

"I am convinced that the competition will take place in the near future in accordance with all the prescribed requirements. The task for recruiters is not easy, because the alcohol industry is specific, and the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt itself was left without a full-fledged leader for seven years," acting director of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt Serhiy Bleskun said.

According to the company's press release, Amrop Ukraine, which is engaged in the search and selection of top managers, won the auction for the right to provide consulting services for the selection of the head of Ukrspyrt on February 1, 2021.

According to Bleskun, the main task of the elected head of the board will be the privatization of the state-owned enterprise. According to him, the State Property Fund of Ukraine has already held 17 privatization auctions of the state-owned company, and four more announced auctions will take place in the near future. He clarified that these facilities together account for about half of the capacity of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt.

"We are proud that following the results of a public and transparent auction, it was Amrop Ukraine that was entrusted with the process of searching and selecting candidates for the position of director of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt. We will make every effort to find and offer the client the best possible solution," Managing Partner of Amrop Ukraine Viesturs Liegis said.

Ampro has 65 offices in 53 countries and is one of the world's largest networks of companies in the field of executive search and selection. Ampro has implemented in Ukraine a number of projects to find senior managers, form and assess the work of supervisory boards in country's companies (for example, PrivatBank, Ukrposhta, Ukrenergo, etc.).

As reported, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine on November 24, 2020 decided to announce a competitive selection for the post of head of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt.

The state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt reduced its net profit by 22.3% in 2020 compared to 2019, to UAH 32.1 million, having increased alcohol production by 5.3%, to 6,380 decaliters.