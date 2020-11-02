Investments

16:03 02.11.2020

SPF puts 10 distilleries up for sale in Nov

2 min read
SPF puts 10 distilleries up for sale in Nov

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) put 10 distilleries up for an online auction on the Prozorro.Sale platform in November.

According to the post of Head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko on Facebook on Monday, the initial sale prices for lots are from UAH 8 million to UAH 54 million.

"In October, in just half a month, we have got an excellent takeoff. Six objects of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt have already found new owners at privatization auctions and brought more than UAH 268 million to the state budget. The price that is formed by the market and which sometimes swells two or three times, this is the main characteristic that now unites alcohol privatization," he wrote.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on December 11, 2019 signed a law on abolishing the state monopoly on alcohol production from July 1, 2020, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on December 3, 2019.

The debut auction for the privatization of the first object of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt Nemyriv distillery (Vinnytsia region) was held on October 15. The plant was sold to LVN Limited LLC, shareholders of Nemiroff, for UAH 55.08 million, which is UAH 5 million higher than the starting price. The winning company was the only one to apply to participate in the auction.

On the whole, starting from October 15, six Ukrspyrt's plants have been successfully privatized at online auctions. Two auctions did not take place. As for distilleries, they will be put up for re-bidding with a reduction in the starting price.

The SPF expects to attract about UAH 2 billion from the privatization of distilleries of the state-owned enterprise Ukrspyrt and the concern Ukrspyrt.

Tags: #spf #ukrspyrt
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:02 12.10.2020
Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

15:15 22.09.2020
SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

SPF head proposes double budget plan for privatization receipts in 2021 to UAH 12 bln

15:06 21.09.2020
SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

11:04 13.08.2020
Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

Cabinet transfers almost 200 state objects to SPF management – Shmyhal

16:45 29.05.2020
SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

SPF announces replacement of Centrenergo director, return of company to state control

17:47 17.04.2020
Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

Administrative court accepts ex-SPF head Trubarov's lawsuit seeking reinstatement

12:25 27.02.2020
Ukrspyrt sees 62% rise in spirit sales, UAH 2.6 mln of net profit in Jan

Ukrspyrt sees 62% rise in spirit sales, UAH 2.6 mln of net profit in Jan

10:44 05.02.2020
Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

11:34 30.01.2020
Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

17:37 11.01.2020
SPF launches virtual database repository on privatized entities

SPF launches virtual database repository on privatized entities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

Start of cooperation with PGNiG will give signal to other investors – SPF head

PGNiG interested in participating in energy privatization in Ukraine - company

Govt approves transfer of Centrenergo's shares, property of state-run coalmines to newly created JSC by April 2021

LATEST

Zelensky discusses prospects for cooperation in railway industry with French investor

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Chateau Chizay to launch production of brandy, cognac and sparkling wine in 2021

CTO completes building fourth container terminal launch complex worth over EUR 20 mln at Quarantine Mole

Euroterminal begins construction of access railway track to Odesa-Peresyp railway station

Yaroslavsky to invest EUR 5.5 mln in tram production on basis of Ecopolis HTZ

First six highways ready to be transferred to concessionaires, implementation of entire program to attract more than $9 bln of private investment

Ukraine, the Netherlands intend to cooperate in development of electric transport

Infrastructure ministry plans to create airport and railway special funds to finance PPP projects

Zelensky ready to finalize issues of introduction of tax on withdrawn capital, zero tax return

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD