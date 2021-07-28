Economy

13:17 28.07.2021

Ukrspyrt cuts number of distilleries by 25 in one year – Ukrspyrt head

The state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrspyrt currently owns 16 distilleries, while on the same date in 2020 there were 41 distilleries on the balance sheet of the enterprise, 2020 was the year of preparation for the privatization of the state-owned enterprise's assets and record financial indicators, the head of the enterprise, Serhiy Bleskun, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Last year, the company celebrated its 10th anniversary with 41 distilleries, and today it celebrates 11 years with 16 distilleries. Over the 11 years of Ukrspyrt's existence, there have been different periods, but 2020 has become a turning point - the year of preparation for privatization and record financial indicators. Today it is becoming more and more difficult for the enterprise to work," he said.

Bleskun said that privatization requires significant additional costs, while the most important thing is to optimize the number of employees. Some of them have already been employed by private owners. In addition, after allowing private companies to produce alcohol, Ukrspyrt began to work in a competitive environment with other private factories, which affected the outflow of clients from the state-owned enterprise due to the more flexible behavior of private companies in the market. The activities of the SOE were also affected by unfavorable prices for grain and gas.

"Despite these circumstances, I would like to highlight two very important things: Ukrspyrt paid all social guarantees to its employees, and will continue to pay them, and Ukrspyrt will not be left with debts. The enterprise and the Ministry of Economy will ensure that these two conditions are met. And I would like everyone to know about it," Bleskun said.

According to him, the position of the Ministry of Economy, the State Property Fund of Ukraine, parliamentarians, which supported the privatization began in 2019 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, is important to complete the privatization of the state-owned enterprise.

Tags: #ukrspyrt
