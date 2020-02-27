Economy

12:25 27.02.2020

Ukrspyrt sees 62% rise in spirit sales, UAH 2.6 mln of net profit in Jan

Sales of spirit by state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrspyrt in January 2020 grew by 62% compared with the same period in 2019, to 412,000 decaliters.

"This is the result of the preparation of SOE Ukrspyrt for privatization and our common struggle with the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, the State Tax Service and law enforcement authorities against the illegal spirit," acting Director of Ukrspyrt Serhiy Bleskun said.

Last month, 11 Ukrspyrt distilleries were operating. "Last year, seven distilleries were operating at the same period, and sales amounted to 255,000 decaliters of ethyl spirit," the enterprise said.

According to the company, in January 2019, the loss-making performance of Ukrspyrt amounted to UAH 5.5 million. In turn, the net profit of SOE in January 2020 reached UAH 2.6 million.

