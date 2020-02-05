Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within two months will pass all the bylaws required for the reformation of the spirit sector and start preparations for the privatization of Ukrspyrt.

The press service of the head of state reported that at a meeting with representatives of the government and the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday Zelensky emphasized the importance of introducing an electronic excise stamp, implementing the law on government regulation of production and circulation of alcohol, as well as ensuring the liberalization of the market.

In addition, the president said that law enforcement authorities together with the government and the Office of the President should step up the fight against the illicit trade in alcohol.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said that the service of excise stamp verification had already been launched. "Starting from February 14, this service will work in the mode of scanning by phone. By March 1, the electronic stamp will be fully launched in test mode. And after we examine and process it in test mode within a month, we will finish the bill launching it not in test mode, but in full," she said.