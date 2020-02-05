Economy

10:44 05.02.2020

Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

1 min read
Zelensky expects govt to pass bylaws required for spirit sector reform in two months

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expects that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine within two months will pass all the bylaws required for the reformation of the spirit sector and start preparations for the privatization of Ukrspyrt.

The press service of the head of state reported that at a meeting with representatives of the government and the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday Zelensky emphasized the importance of introducing an electronic excise stamp, implementing the law on government regulation of production and circulation of alcohol, as well as ensuring the liberalization of the market.

In addition, the president said that law enforcement authorities together with the government and the Office of the President should step up the fight against the illicit trade in alcohol.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Oksana Markarova said that the service of excise stamp verification had already been launched. "Starting from February 14, this service will work in the mode of scanning by phone. By March 1, the electronic stamp will be fully launched in test mode. And after we examine and process it in test mode within a month, we will finish the bill launching it not in test mode, but in full," she said.

Tags: #zelensky #ukrspyrt #privatization
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:47 05.02.2020
"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

10:45 05.02.2020
Zelensky notes importance of solving wage arrears issue to miners, developing concept for coal industry reorganization

Zelensky notes importance of solving wage arrears issue to miners, developing concept for coal industry reorganization

10:42 05.02.2020
Zelensky sets Cabinet the task to make proposals on "investment nanny" program before Feb end

Zelensky sets Cabinet the task to make proposals on "investment nanny" program before Feb end

10:13 05.02.2020
Zelensky backs govt's decision to link salaries, bonuses of executive authorities to average salary in Ukraine

Zelensky backs govt's decision to link salaries, bonuses of executive authorities to average salary in Ukraine

10:08 05.02.2020
Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

Zelensky at meeting with representatives of Cabinet, Rada points to unresolved issues, urges to step up their work

15:58 04.02.2020
Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

Govt proposes to Rada fully ban privatization of Energoatom, Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, MGU

13:52 04.02.2020
Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

Zelensky says law on land market 'most loyal' in Ukraine

17:28 03.02.2020
Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

12:53 01.02.2020
Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

15:20 31.01.2020
Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

"Affordable loans 5-7-9%" program designed for five years, to be expanded – Zelensky

Ukraine's Economy ministry estimates GDP growth in 2019 at 3.3%

Court approves Ukrnafta, Ukrtransgaz's amicable agreement declaring UAH 15 bln worth gas in UGS facilities belonged to Ukrnafta – Naftogaz official

LATEST

Participation of traders in e-trade in raw wood will lead to rise in timber prices – EBA

Ukrzaliznytsia, Deutsche Bahn sign memo on possible strategic partnership

Zlochevsky's company seeks to buy Gazvydobuvannya, earlier owned by Cadogan

Govt approves redistribution of RF in 800-900 MHz bands to relax building of 4G networks

UkraineInvest accompanies renewable energy deals worth $1.15 bln in past two years

Govt allocates UAH 169 mln to pay off wage arrears to Ukrainian miners

Rada cuts amber royalty to 5% in 2020, 8% in 2021, 10% from 2022

Ukraine wins appeal challenging WTO decision regarding Russia's ban to export railway products

Govt, regulator looking for options to organize payment for gas distribution for consumers with zero consumption

Naftogaz receives $578 mln from Gazprom for gas transit in Dec-Feb

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD