Economy

12:57 18.02.2021

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

Naftogaz intends to increase its share of the retail gas market to 35% in the next five years, Head of the Retail Supply Division of Naftogaz Group Maksym Rabinovych has said.

"Now we say that the Naftogaz group already has 9% of the supply market. There are only 12.5 million customers on the market. Our ambition is to have at least 30% [35% by 2025 in the presentation plan]," he said at the presentation of the business strategy of the Naftogaz group until 2025 in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, since the beginning of the opening of the gas market for households, the group has added 600,000 new customers, which number reached 850,000, and another 500,000 customers were added as those who work with a supplier of last resort.

At the end of 2021, the group plans to have 1.411 million customers, 2.057 million in 2022, 2.479 million in 2023, and 2.867 million in 2024.

Interfax-Ukraine
