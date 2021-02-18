Economy

12:13 18.02.2021

Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

1 min read
Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz Ukrainy intends to enter the retail electricity and energy efficiency markets in 2022, Head of the Retail Supply Division of Naftogaz Group Maksym Rabinovych has said.

"We want to represent not only the gas business as a resource, but all the resources that our clients need. In 2020, we became a gas supplier, at the second stage [we want] to become an electricity service provider," he said at the presentation of the business strategy of the Naftogaz group until 2025 in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the electricity market "will soon become free of PSO (public service obligations)," and also said that the group is already implementing pilot projects on energy efficiency. In addition, Rabinovych noted the group's interest in participating in the heat supply market after its opening.

Tags: #naftogaz #electricity
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 18.02.2021
Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

Naftogaz intends to boost share of retail gas market to 35% in five years

11:58 18.02.2021
Naftogaz seeks to invest $7.3 bln in extraction in 2021-2025, have 1.8-fold rise in reserves

Naftogaz seeks to invest $7.3 bln in extraction in 2021-2025, have 1.8-fold rise in reserves

11:21 18.02.2021
PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

PGO working with several cases concerning Naftogaz, its audit

17:30 17.02.2021
Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

Energoatom plans to increase electricity production by more than 20% in two-three years

12:48 16.02.2021
Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

11:34 16.02.2021
Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

16:11 12.02.2021
Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

14:36 11.02.2021
European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

European Parliament considers Ukrainian electricity market uncompetitive by EU standards

11:50 04.02.2021
PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

PM confirms commitments under memo with RES producers, first tranche from Guaranteed Buyer to be sent on Thursday

17:50 02.02.2021
Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

Ukraine needs to import electricity to overcome frosts in Feb – Gerus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

LATEST

EBA proposes to permit sale of electrical goods for cleaning, disinfection during quarantine

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

Fozzy Group plans to acquire property of Furshet retailer – AMCU

Cabinet authorizes UkraineInvest to monitor projects with significant investments

Hearings on claim of AeroSvit owner against Ukraine for $695 mln postponed to early May

American Chamber of Commerce calls on Rada to pass bills to develop mobile network, digital infrastructure

Vacancy rate of Kyiv's offices reaches 20% in 2020 – UTG

Supreme Court's conclusions on Tedis Ukraine's claim to enhance prospects of cigarette manufacturers to achieve revoking of Antimonopoly Committee's decision on fines – experts

Chinese investors of Motor Sich say number of plaintiffs rises, arbitration claims against Ukraine reach $3.6 bln

Metinvest declares $200 mln in dividends in Feb 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD