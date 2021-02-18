Naftogaz to enter retail electricity, energy efficiency markets in 2022

Naftogaz Ukrainy intends to enter the retail electricity and energy efficiency markets in 2022, Head of the Retail Supply Division of Naftogaz Group Maksym Rabinovych has said.

"We want to represent not only the gas business as a resource, but all the resources that our clients need. In 2020, we became a gas supplier, at the second stage [we want] to become an electricity service provider," he said at the presentation of the business strategy of the Naftogaz group until 2025 in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the electricity market "will soon become free of PSO (public service obligations)," and also said that the group is already implementing pilot projects on energy efficiency. In addition, Rabinovych noted the group's interest in participating in the heat supply market after its opening.