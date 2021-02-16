Economy

11:34 16.02.2021

Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

2 min read
Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Acting Energy Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko confirmed an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the issue of changing the leadership of Naftogaz Ukrainy as a result of the Prime Minister's order to analyze the failure to fulfill the plan to increase internal gas production.

"I appealed in response to the relevant instruction from the Prime Minister. The State Audit Service checked Naftogaz at the end of last year, and the production plan, which shows a decline, not an increase, only recently was delivered to the ministry," he told journalists at the Ukraine 30 forum on Tuesday.

According to Vitrenko, appropriate personnel decisions should be made in response to violations in Naftogaz Ukrainy identified by the State Audit Service and failure to fulfill the plan to increase production.

"Decisions, in particular personnel decisions, have to be made based on the results of the already conducted inspection of Naftogaz [...] We, as the authority that forms the public policy in the energy sector, have shown and said that Naftogaz is not fulfilling the national task of increasing its own gas production – instead of increasing production, it reduces [...] Naftogaz has a supervisory board that was supposed to monitor this. Unfortunately, it did not effectively monitor that, therefore, appropriate decisions must also be made," Vitrenko said.

Tags: #vitrenko #naftogaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:57 16.02.2021
Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

12:48 16.02.2021
Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

Kobolev: talks with Ukrnafta minor shareholders on division of its assets start

16:11 12.02.2021
Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

Naftogaz cuts salaries of supervisory board members by 52% in 2020

09:33 12.02.2021
'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

'Green' bonds for payment to RES will be issued under state guarantees – Energy Minister

16:58 11.02.2021
Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

Green bonds to pay to RES generation could total up to UAH 24 bln – Energy Minister

17:03 04.02.2021
Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

Energy Minister estimates compensation to 'green' generation until 2029 at $ 10-20 bln

14:58 04.02.2021
Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

Ukraine should switch to U.S. nuclear fuel instead of Russian one – Energy Minister

12:45 29.01.2021
Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

Naftogaz plans to buy gas from EU for EUR 80.4 mln using EBRD funds

14:40 28.01.2021
Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

Naftogaz informs Ukrnafta's minor shareholders about plan to hold shareholders' meeting as soon as possible – source

14:08 28.01.2021
Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Rada refuses to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vitrenko denies possibility of raising gas price for public over UAH 6.99/cubic meter in 2021

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

IMF recommendations to be taken into account in draft law on improving corporate governance in banks - NBU

LATEST

Metinvest concentrates 100% of shares in Pivnichny Mining Plant

McDonald's plans to launch waste sorting at all restaurants of its chain in Ukraine by year end

Metinvest sees net profit rise by 54% in 2020

EBA asks to withdraw bill that criminalizes VAT fraud

Farmak plans to develop R&D cluster due to Kyiv City Council decision to sell land plot to company

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Gazprom books extra transit capacities through Ukraine for March at same volume as for Feb

Both sides need to find compromises in common interests – Mylovanov

Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

IMF mission ends without making decision on Stand-By Arrangement review

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD