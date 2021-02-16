Proposal to change Naftogaz board head is response to PM's order to Vitrenko

Acting Energy Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Vitrenko confirmed an appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers to consider the issue of changing the leadership of Naftogaz Ukrainy as a result of the Prime Minister's order to analyze the failure to fulfill the plan to increase internal gas production.

"I appealed in response to the relevant instruction from the Prime Minister. The State Audit Service checked Naftogaz at the end of last year, and the production plan, which shows a decline, not an increase, only recently was delivered to the ministry," he told journalists at the Ukraine 30 forum on Tuesday.

According to Vitrenko, appropriate personnel decisions should be made in response to violations in Naftogaz Ukrainy identified by the State Audit Service and failure to fulfill the plan to increase production.

"Decisions, in particular personnel decisions, have to be made based on the results of the already conducted inspection of Naftogaz [...] We, as the authority that forms the public policy in the energy sector, have shown and said that Naftogaz is not fulfilling the national task of increasing its own gas production – instead of increasing production, it reduces [...] Naftogaz has a supervisory board that was supposed to monitor this. Unfortunately, it did not effectively monitor that, therefore, appropriate decisions must also be made," Vitrenko said.