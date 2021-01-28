Economy

13:00 28.01.2021

Profile committee approves Vitrenko's candidacy for Energy Minister post

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services has considered the Prime Minister's proposal to appoint Yuriy Vitrenko as First Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister and approved this candidacy by a majority of votes, head of the committee Andriy Gerus has said on Thursday.

"This time, there was support at the meeting of the committee: out of 18 present, 14 voted for. Therefore, the committee approved his appointment and recommended to parliament to approve him as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy," Gerus told journalists on Thursday.

Answering a question whether the relevant vote will take place in the plenary session room at 13:30, as suggested by spokesperson of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov, the head of the relevant committee said: "Either this afternoon, or perhaps tomorrow this issue will be brought to the session room."

