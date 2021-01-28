Economy

11:23 28.01.2021

PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

1 min read
PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov instructed the profile committee to consider the proposal for the appointment of Yuriy Vitrenko as First Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister.

"I instruct the profile committee to consider this issue during the break [from 12:00 to 12:40], so that we can consider it in the session room at approximately 13:30," Razumkov said during the plenary session on Thursday.

He said according to Articles 83, 85 and 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, which includes the majority of MPs from the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada and which has the right to a coalition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted to the parliament a proposal on the appointment of Yuriy Vitrenko as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy.

Tags: #vitrenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 16.01.2021
Turning point coming in gas market for RGC Group – Energy minister

Turning point coming in gas market for RGC Group – Energy minister

15:31 15.01.2021
Energy Minister claims resistance inside Ukraine to pressure on Gazprom to move gas sales points to eastern border

Energy Minister claims resistance inside Ukraine to pressure on Gazprom to move gas sales points to eastern border

16:06 13.01.2021
Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia

Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia

09:52 12.01.2021
Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

14:09 06.01.2021
Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

18:43 28.12.2020
Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

08:52 22.12.2020
Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

13:41 19.12.2020
Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

14:28 17.12.2020
Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

British American Tobacco loses appeal on AMCU fine, may seek intl arbitration

Govt backs imposition of sanctions on 13 Russian airlines with total ban on flights over Ukraine

PrivatBank ends 2020 with net profit of UAH 25.3 bln after UAH 32.6 bln in 2019

Ukraine's state debt grows by 7.15% in U.S. dollars, by 6.41% in hryvnias in Dec – Finance ministry

LATEST

Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

American Chamber of Commerce asks Zelensky to take control over implementation of memo with 'green' investors

UZ-Cargo cuts cost of using Ukrzaliznytsia cars for Feb by UAH 100

British American Tobacco loses appeal on AMCU fine, may seek intl arbitration

Ambassador of Slovakia calls on Ukrainian authorities to promote right protection of Slovak investors in Ukraine

Ukrainian resort hotels record almost 100% occupancy during New Year holidays

Beneficiary of Nemiroff Hrybov may increase stake in Rostok-Holding to controlling

Ministry for Strategic Industries lists as priorities for 2021 increase in exports, creation of Defense Technology Agency, two state holdings

Cabinet proposes to establish annual pension indexation by early March from 2022 – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD