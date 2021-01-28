PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov instructed the profile committee to consider the proposal for the appointment of Yuriy Vitrenko as First Deputy Prime Minister, Energy Minister.

"I instruct the profile committee to consider this issue during the break [from 12:00 to 12:40], so that we can consider it in the session room at approximately 13:30," Razumkov said during the plenary session on Thursday.

He said according to Articles 83, 85 and 114 of the Constitution of Ukraine, at the suggestion of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, which includes the majority of MPs from the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada and which has the right to a coalition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal submitted to the parliament a proposal on the appointment of Yuriy Vitrenko as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy.