Economy

20:57 25.03.2024

Ukraine, under IMF program, by June will appoint intl consultant to prepare Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank for sale

3 min read
Ukraine, under IMF program, by June will appoint intl consultant to prepare Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank for sale

By the end of May this year, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine will appoint an internationally recognized financial consultant to prepare for sale two systemic state banks - Sense Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank) and Ukrgasbank, which account for 4% and 6% of banking system assets, respectively, says the memo of the Ukrainian authorities on the updated EFF program of the International Monetary Fund for Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will appoint an internationally recognized financial advisor by end-May 2024 to prepare two systemic state-owned banks (SOB) for sale, i.e., Sense Bank and Ukrgasbank (4% and 6% of system assets respectively). The authorities have also committed that all systemic banks with majority state ownership will fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance and any non-systemic banks that come under state ownership will not be recapitalized using fiscal resources and will be transferred to the Deposit Guarantee Fund for resolution upon breach of prudential requirements," the document reads.

According to it, the main selection criteria will be international experience in the field of sale of financial institutions, the consultant's proposal of a comprehensive plan of action for the sale, while the amount of the consultant's remuneration should not be a key determining criterion.

"In preparation for SOB privatization, the MOF, in consultation with the NBU and IFIs, is reviewing and updating the 2012 draft law on SOB privatization and will submit it to parliament by end-March 2024," reads the renewed memo.

In connection with the publication of these materials by the IMF, ABH Holdings SA (ABHH), which owned Sense Bank before its nationalization and which at the end of last year submitted a request to the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for arbitration and a statement of claim against Ukraine for amount in excess of $1 billion, demanding full compensation.

In connection with the publication of these materials by the IMF, ABH Holdings SA (ABHH), which owned Sense Bank before its nationalization and which at the end of last year submitted a request to the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) for arbitration and a statement of claim against Ukraine for amount in excess of $1 billion, demanding full compensation, expressed its protest.

"At the time when there is an ongoing ICSID arbitration concerning the expropriation, we consider the action by the IMF as interfering with the substance of the case, on the side of the respondent state, and a threat to the integrity of the arbitration," the company said.

"Any potential buyer of Sense Bank should be aware that, if they decide to purchase it, their legal risks assessment will almost certainly be incorrect," it said.

Tags: #privatization #banks

MORE ABOUT

20:51 04.03.2024
Ukrainian premier announces privatization of United Mining and Chemical Company in 2024

Ukrainian premier announces privatization of United Mining and Chemical Company in 2024

20:10 04.03.2024
Ukraine plans to increase exports through Danube ports by another 2-7 mln tonnes in 2024

Ukraine plans to increase exports through Danube ports by another 2-7 mln tonnes in 2024

20:59 23.02.2024
USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

USA imposes sanctions on Russia's National Payment Card System, several banks

20:58 09.01.2024
Rozhkova sees potential for sale of state-owned banks before end of war with Russia

Rozhkova sees potential for sale of state-owned banks before end of war with Russia

15:36 22.12.2023
Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

14:44 04.12.2023
NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

14:43 20.11.2023
Most profitable banks in Q3 PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Sense bank, Raiffeisen Bank, UkrSibbank, FUIB, OTP, Ukreximbank

Most profitable banks in Q3 PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Sense bank, Raiffeisen Bank, UkrSibbank, FUIB, OTP, Ukreximbank

14:23 15.11.2023
Agrobiostandard, which bought Volyntorf from State Property Fund for UAH 254.7 mln, declares corrupt attempt to disrupt privatization

Agrobiostandard, which bought Volyntorf from State Property Fund for UAH 254.7 mln, declares corrupt attempt to disrupt privatization

10:53 18.10.2023
No demand for creation of new banks – NBU dpty governor

No demand for creation of new banks – NBU dpty governor

17:39 26.07.2023
Banks expect rise in price of household deposits, reduction in cost of business funds and capital - NBU survey

Banks expect rise in price of household deposits, reduction in cost of business funds and capital - NBU survey

AD

HOT NEWS

It will take years to restore Dniprovska HPP – Ukrhydroenergo CEO

Five MPC members proposed to cut key policy rate to 14%, four to 14.5%, two to leave it at 15%

In updated EFF arrangement with IMF, Ukraine manages to postpone deadlines of three benchmarks, do without new ones - memo

IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

Dniprovska HPP stopped, HPP 2 in critical condition after being hit by two missiles – Ukrhydroenergo head

LATEST

Govt will adopt roadmap for liberalization of gas and electricity markets – IMF memo

Ukraine to present plan to increase transparency of real estate market in March – IMF memo

SPF due to present roadmap for implementation of intl valuation standards in March – IMF memo

It will take years to restore Dniprovska HPP – Ukrhydroenergo CEO

Five MPC members proposed to cut key policy rate to 14%, four to 14.5%, two to leave it at 15%

In updated EFF arrangement with IMF, Ukraine manages to postpone deadlines of three benchmarks, do without new ones - memo

European Commission proposes increased tariffs on Russian, Belarusian grain products

IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

ZNPP again on verge of blackout due to enemy missile attack on Ukraine – Energoatom

Dniprovska HPP stopped, HPP 2 in critical condition after being hit by two missiles – Ukrhydroenergo head

AD
AD
AD
AD