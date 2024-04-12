State Property Fund sets starting price for privatization of Ocean Plaza shopping center at UAH 1.65 bln

The auction commission has set the starting price for the privatization of the state-owned share (66.65%) in the charter capital of Investment Union Lybid LLC, which owns the Ocean Plaza shopping center, at UAH 1.65 billion, the press service of the State Property Fund reported.

According to the report, the starting price and terms of sale must be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the State Property Fund will prepare a draft decision.

After the government approves the starting price, the date for the auction will be set, the Fund said. The state-owned share in the charter capital will be put up for electronic auction in the Prozorro.Sales system.

As reported, the State Property Fund plans to hold an auction for the privatization of the Ocean Plaza shopping center in the second half of the year.