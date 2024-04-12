Economy

20:00 12.04.2024

State Property Fund sets starting price for privatization of Ocean Plaza shopping center at UAH 1.65 bln

1 min read
State Property Fund sets starting price for privatization of Ocean Plaza shopping center at UAH 1.65 bln

The auction commission has set the starting price for the privatization of the state-owned share (66.65%) in the charter capital of Investment Union Lybid LLC, which owns the Ocean Plaza shopping center, at UAH 1.65 billion, the press service of the State Property Fund reported.

According to the report, the starting price and terms of sale must be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, and the State Property Fund will prepare a draft decision.

After the government approves the starting price, the date for the auction will be set, the Fund said. The state-owned share in the charter capital will be put up for electronic auction in the Prozorro.Sales system.

As reported, the State Property Fund plans to hold an auction for the privatization of the Ocean Plaza shopping center in the second half of the year.

Tags: #kyiv #privatization #mall

MORE ABOUT

16:12 05.04.2024
Epicenter opens its tenth shopping center in Kyiv

Epicenter opens its tenth shopping center in Kyiv

18:52 04.04.2024
Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

19:34 01.04.2024
About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

About a thousand kilometers of fortifications, several rings of defense built around Kyiv

18:20 01.04.2024
In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

10:16 28.03.2024
Kyiv Defense Council decides to strengthen security measures in capital – authorities

Kyiv Defense Council decides to strengthen security measures in capital – authorities

20:57 25.03.2024
Ukraine, under IMF program, by June will appoint intl consultant to prepare Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank for sale

Ukraine, under IMF program, by June will appoint intl consultant to prepare Ukrgasbank and Sense Bank for sale

19:03 25.03.2024
URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

URCS assists rescuers at missile impact site after attack on Kyiv

10:55 25.03.2024
In Pechersky district of Kyiv, fragments of downed missile fall on residential building

In Pechersky district of Kyiv, fragments of downed missile fall on residential building

09:40 15.03.2024
Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

Air defense eliminates 15 shaheds attacking Kyiv at night – city’s administration

11:06 08.03.2024
Executive Vice President of European Commission Dombrovskis arrives in Kyiv

Executive Vice President of European Commission Dombrovskis arrives in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with aftermath of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

LATEST

OPEC+ exceeds plan by 500,000 bpd in March; necessary to produce 200,000 bpd more in H2 for balance

Metinvest's Pokrovske Coal introduces automation of coal transfer from the conveyor to improve safety and reduce personnel shortages

Govt to focus on construction of small power generation facilities in Kharkiv, other cities while preparing for winter

Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

Naftogaz ready to buy all the gas offered by Ukrainian producers in 2024

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: all lands controlled by Ukraine to be sown, no talk of reduction in areas under crops

At least $14.2 bln needed to restore medical infrastructure destroyed by aggressor in Ukraine

Cabinet allocates UAH 125.5 mln for water supply to Mykolaiv

Ukraine will face electricity deficit of 3 GW in May - ex-Minister of Energy

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

AD
AD
AD
AD