18:25 25.01.2021

Odesa seaport cuts cargo handling by 7.8% in 2020

Odesa maritime merchandise port handled 23.370 million tonnes of cargo in 2020, which is 7.8% less than in 2019.

According to the information on the website of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, during this period the port reduced handling of export cargo by 9.7%, to 16.858 million tonnes, and import cargo by 1.7%, to 5.184 million tonnes.

At the same time, handling of transit cargo decreased by 4.5%, 1.126 million tonnes, while coastal cargo by 10.8%, to 200,770 tonnes.

Handling of containers amounted to 652,211 TEU (more by 0.4%) in 2020.

As reported, in 2019 the seaport handled 25.344 million tonnes of cargo, which is 16.8% more than in 2018.

Tags: #odesa_port #cargo
Завантаження...
