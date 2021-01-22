Economy

17:44 22.01.2021

IFC on Jan 25 to sign agreement to issue five-year EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into bank's capital

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the state-owned Ukrgasbank (Kyiv) will sign an agreement on January 25 to provide Ukrgasbank with a five-year loan for EUR 30 million with the possibility of converting it into a 20% stake in the bank's capital, the Finance Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the report, the execution of the agreement will become one of the important steps for the international financial organization to become a shareholder of the state bank in Ukraine, which, in turn, is the fulfillment of one of the state's obligations within the framework of the Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF.

"Under the terms of the agreement, the IFC will provide Ukrgasbank with a five-year loan in the amount of EUR30 million with the possibility of converting it into a share in the capital of the financial institution in the amount of up to 20%. The size of the share in the capital will be determined separately," Deputy Finance Minister for European Integration Yuriy Drahanchuk told the BusinessCensor publication.

As reported, on June 3, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers, having authorized Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko to sign a deal related to the provision of EUR 30 million by the IFC to Ukrgasbank with the possibility of subsequent conversion into capital, announced its main terms.

According to them, the Ministry of Finance must conclude an agreement with the IFC on the option to sell shares on the date of conversion, according to which the IFC can at any time sell to the state all or part of its shares in Ukrgasbank. The conditions also note that the option to sell Ukrgasbank shares is unlimited, and its price has yet to be determined.

 

Tags: #ifc #ukrgasbank
