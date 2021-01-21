Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

PrJSC Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant rejects the claims of the Defense Ministry for the untimely manufacture and delivery of the medium reconnaissance ship of the Laguna project, accuses the department of delayed financing and prepares a counterclaim to the court.

"The Defense Ministry, as a customer, stopped financing the project back in 2019, contrary to the terms of the contract [...] As a result, Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant invested UAH 300 million of credit and its own circulating assets in the implementation," the enterprise said in a release.

Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant insists that it has conscientiously fulfilled its obligations under the Laguna contract, despite the pandemic and government pressure, and in order to speed up the transfer of the ship to the customer in the summer of 2020, it turned to the Ministry of Defense with a proposal to start sea trials. However, such a decision was agreed only after the court's decision to postpone the transfer of the ship in the autumn.

The plant also said that its products are of high quality and four to five times cheaper than their foreign counterparts. The enterprise is committed to constructive cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

As reported, the Ministry of Defense announced the preparation of a lawsuit against Kuznya on Rybalsky Plant due to the untimely delivery of the ship.