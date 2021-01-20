Govt takes control of Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, three CHPPs

The Cabinet of Ministers takes over the management of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nyzhniodnistrovska hydroelectric power plant (HPP), state-run enterprise Eskhar CHPP-2, Kalush CHPP-Nova, Lysychansk CHPP, and instructs to prepare the transfer of NPC Ukrenergo, Mahistralni Gazoprovody Ukrainy (MGU) and Market Operator.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the President, Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Nizhnednestrovskaya HPP and three combined heat and power plants will be transferred directly to the Cabinet of Ministers. At the same time, the Ministries of Economy, Finance and Energy will prepare decisions on the transfer of Ukrenergo, MGU and Market Operator to the Ministry of Energy," Shmyhal said.

He said that this is a very important decision that will contribute to the integration of Ukraine into European power markets.