Economy

13:22 19.01.2021

Ukraine committed to development of hydrogen technologies, hydrogen ecosystem creation – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine is committed to the development of hydrogen technologies and the creation of a hydrogen ecosystem.

"We continue our active dialogue and aim to implement the European Green Deal together with the EU. In particular, it is important for us to be early involved in formulation and implementation of European Green Deal and to receive support of the economic transformations in Ukraine from the EU," Shmyhal said during a meeting of the interdepartmental working group on coordination of overcoming the climate change effects in framework of the European Commission's initiative European Green Deal on Tuesday in Kyiv.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine has great potential in production of clean energy and is identified as one of the EU's potential partners in production and supply in the EU's hydrogen strategy.

"We are committed to the development of hydrogen technologies and the creation of a hydrogen ecosystem," Shmyhal said.

He said also that this is one of the most important areas in negotiations with the EU.

 

Tags: #hydrogen #ecosystem
