Frost causes rise in gas consumption in Ukraine to 180-200 mcm/day, GTS works as normal – GTSOU head

The daily consumption of natural gas in Ukraine has increased to 180 million cubic meters (mcm) due to significant frosts, Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon has said.

"Today we expect an increase to 200 million cubic meters," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Makogon also noted that the Ukrainian GTS system is operating as normal.