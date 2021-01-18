Transfer of Energoatom to Cabinet to allow Energy Ministry to return Ukrenergo – Shmyhal

Transfer of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom to the Cabinet of Ministers will allow the Energy Ministry to return NPC Ukrenergo and unite operators and regulators in the energy market under its coordination, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"It is possible to transfer generation to the Cabinet of Ministers, and then to concentrate all operators and regulators under the coordination of the Energy Ministry. In this case, it will be able to form a policy, become a coordinator and operator of the energy market, an industry, and generation is already corporatized and managed as a state-owned business," Shmyhal told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that in accordance with the EU's Third Energy Package, in order to avoid conflicts of interest, the manager of operators and regulators cannot manage generation.

According to him, the goal of the government is to transfer Energoatom under its control and further corporatization, similar to NJSC Naftogaz.

At the same time, he said that the transformation of Energoatom into a state-owned joint stock company does not mean its privatization.

"We are not talking about this at all," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, he said that when the company is transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers, "the Energy Ministry will be responsible for the formation of policy and operational coordination in any case."

As reported, NPC Ukrenergo is under the control of the Finance Ministry.