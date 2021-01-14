UKRAINIAN PM ANNOUNCES HOLDING OF CONSTRUCTIVE MEETING ON PRICE OF GAS WITH IMF
Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter
EBRD asks energy regulator to allow Guaranteed Buyer to use loans of state-run banks issued to Ukrenergo to pay to 'green' generation
EBRD to help Infrastructure Ministry with drafting laws to create special funds for financing airports, railway infrastructure in Ukraine
Lviv not to buy Belarusian buses without Ukraine's clear position on morality of such purchase – Sadovy