Naftogaz in 2020 provides Gazprom with gas transit services for $ 2.11 bln - Naftogaz

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy in 2020 rendered services to PJSC Gazprom (Russia) in organizing transportation of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine for $ 2.11 billion.

"For 2020, Gazprom fully paid for the annual capacity of the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) for gas transportation. According to the agreement dated December 31, 2019 between Naftogaz and Gazprom, the cost of booking 65 billion cubic meters of annual capacity is $ 2.1 billion. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2020, Naftogaz additionally rendered services to Gazprom for the use of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, for which it receives over $ 30 million," the press release of the company said.

According to the company, the total volume of Russian gas transported in 2020 amounted to 55.8 billion cubic meters.