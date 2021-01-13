Economy

16:06 13.01.2021

Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia

2 min read
Energy Minister urges Naftogaz to actively seek transfer of gas sales point by Gazprom to border with Russia

Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko calls on NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy to more actively seek the transfer by Gazprom of the point of sale of resources to the border with the Russian Federation, which would make it possible to form the gas price on the basis of the "hub minus" principle.

Naftogaz, both before and now, must work for this option to be available. And while there is no perfect competition, the state determines the level [of gas prices] ... So that vulnerable consumers do not suffer from the fact that Naftogaz does not do something in the national interest," he said on Facebook commenting on pricing on the gas market.

At the same time, Vitrenko noted that European companies, having received the opportunity to buy gas on the Russian-Ukrainian border, will be able to sell it in Ukraine at a "hub minus" price, and Ukraine will buy it not from Gazprom, but from the same companies, but on the eastern border.

He also stressed that the terms of the contract with Gazprom in 2019 fully allow for gas supplies on the basis of the "hub minus" principle, noting that the first step towards this was the decision of the Stockholm arbitration to establish the "hub" principle for Ukraine.

"I first made a hub, and this brought Ukraine $ 2 billion, then a new contract for $ 7.2 billion, which finally removed even technical barriers for 'hub minus'," Vitrenko wrote, noting that the dismissal from Naftogaz did not allow him to reach the next stage, namely the establishment of the "hub minus" principle.

At the same time, the minister drew attention to the strategic need to switch from gas imports to exports, which would make it possible to form the price of gas at export parity.

Tags: #vitrenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 12.01.2021
Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

14:09 06.01.2021
Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

18:43 28.12.2020
Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

08:52 22.12.2020
Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

13:41 19.12.2020
Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

14:28 17.12.2020
Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

13:14 13.05.2020
Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

15:44 21.04.2020
Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

17:46 07.04.2020
Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Vitrenko's team in Naftogaz submits 'questions to Gazprom' for $17.3 bln to supervisory board for approval

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

LATEST

Gas Producers Association asks Energy Community Secretariat to prevent interference with work of energy regulator aimed at canceling gas supply tariffs

Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

Renault slightly reduces passenger, commercial vehicle market share in Ukraine in 2020

Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

NEURC to analyze justification of regional gas companies' license fee – PM

Ukrainian PM orders preparing state regulation of gas price for quarantine period at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

Infrastructure projects agency selects winner of tender for pre-design work to build airport in Zakarpattia region

Naftogaz Group pays UAH 141.5 bln to national budget in 2020

Finance Ministry keeps rates on govt domestic loan bonds, raises UAH 7.6 bln, $48.2 mln at auctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD