Economy

12:55 12.01.2021

Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

2 min read
Ukraine's net intl reserves amount to $ 18.1 bln - head of NBU Council

The net international reserves of Ukraine as of January 1 amounted to $ 18.1 billion, which is 19% more than at the beginning of December 2020 ($ 15.2 billion), Head of the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Bohdan Danylyshyn has said.

"The net forex reserves of the NBU [excluding the debt to the IMF] as of January 1, 2021 amounted to $ 18.1 billion and are sufficient to cover payments by the public sector and the National Bank on external debt to non-residents, which in 2021 will amount to about $ 7.2 billion," he said on Facebook.

Danylyshyn added that of the external debt to non-residents, about $ 2 billion should be paid by the government on eurobonds in September 2021, as well as to cover the current account deficit, which, according to the NBU forecast, is expected at $ 3.5 billion in 2021.

According to him, the volume of planned payments of the state in favor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2021 is about $ 1.6 billion, including $ 1.36 billion for the repayment of the principal amount of the debt and $ 260 million for interest payments.

"The need to refinance Ukraine's debt to the IMF requires the parties to fulfill their obligations under the current Stand-By Arrangement, which will allow Ukraine to attract IMF financing in the amount of about $ 2.9 billion," he said.

He added that taking into account payments on the debt of banking and corporate sectors, as well as inter-company debt, the total volume of payments from Ukraine in favor of non-residents in 2021 will be about $ 15.5 billion.

As reported, the international reserves of Ukraine in 2020 increased by 15% and amounted to $ 29.1 billion as of January 1, 2021.

Tags: #reserves #nbu #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:28 12.01.2021
Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

Ukraine, Moldova agree to move to new level of strategic partnership – Sandu

12:40 12.01.2021
Share of NPL down to 42% since early 2020 - Rozhkova

Share of NPL down to 42% since early 2020 - Rozhkova

10:29 12.01.2021
Ukrainian military sailors arrive in United States to train on 'Island' boats

Ukrainian military sailors arrive in United States to train on 'Island' boats

16:55 11.01.2021
Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

15:16 11.01.2021
ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

ECHR to render decision on Jan 14 in Ukraine vs. Russia case on complaint about human rights violations in Crimea

12:36 11.01.2021
Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

Group of Ambassadors of G7 countries will continue to support Ukraine in carrying out reforms stimulating economic development

11:32 11.01.2021
IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

10:36 11.01.2021
ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

ECHR to announce important info in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case – Maliuska

10:05 11.01.2021
Ukraine registers 4,288 new COVID-19 cases, 4,819 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

Ukraine registers 4,288 new COVID-19 cases, 4,819 recoveries in past 24 hours - health minister

09:42 11.01.2021
Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

Erdogan welcomes return of Ukrainian sailors from Libya to Ukraine, promises further assistance

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

IMF mission to review SBA for Ukraine resumes work

LATEST

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

RES associations urge regulator to abandon distribution of Ukrenergo loans, set out their position to EU, IFIs

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Transfer to 'hub minus' formula will reduce price of gas for vulnerable consumers by about 44% - Energy Minister

Economy Ministry predicts drop in GDP by 3% in Q1 2021

Accident at section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline poses no threat to transit of gas to Europe – GTSOU

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy sector

Over 7,500 entrepreneurs uses Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program – PM

Nestle announces launch of product line in Ukraine in partnership with Starbucks

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD