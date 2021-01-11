Economy

09:20 11.01.2021

Accident at section of Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline poses no threat to transit of gas to Europe – GTSOU

KYIV. Jan 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – An accident that occurred at 15:50 on January 9, 2021 at the section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod pipeline near Lubny (Poltava region) has posed no threat to the transit of natural gas to Europe, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) has reported.
According to operational information, the main gas pipeline Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod was depressurized. The accident did not cause any casualties.
GTSOU reported the National Police, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and Security Service of Ukraine on the incident.
As of Monday morning, January 11, repair works on the destroyed section were under way, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.
As reported, on January 9, an explosion occurred on the main gas pipeline Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod near the village of Kalaidyntsi, Lubny district, Poltava region with subsequent flare combustion.
At 16.05, the gas supply to the gas pipeline was shut off. There were no casualties. Due to the shutdown of the gas distribution station in the village of Vyshneve gas supply to 17 settlements of Lubny district (about 3,100 households) was cut off.
On January 10, at 7:38 am, torch burning was stopped. At 11:00, gas supply to all 17 settlements was restored in full.

Tags: #gtsou #accident #gas
