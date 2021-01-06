Nestle announces launch of product line in Ukraine in partnership with Starbucks

Nestlé, one of the world's largest food manufacturers, has announced the launch of a product line in Ukraine in partnership with the Starbucks brand.

"As part of partnership between the two companies, a line of coffee for making at home has been launched on the Ukrainian market," the company's press announcement said.

According to the report, on January 15, Nestle will announce the details of partnership with Starbucks and its plans to develop the coffee business in Ukraine as a whole.

Currently, coffee under the Starbucks brand is already present in Ukraine both on the largest marketplaces and in niche online stores, and in large retail chains such as Silpo or Metro, and belongs to the upper segment with a price of about UAH 100 per 100 g.