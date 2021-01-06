Economy

14:09 06.01.2021

Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

2 min read
Everyone is still dissatisfied – Energy Minister about situation on electricity market

The current situation on the electricity market does not work for the majority of its participants: both producers and consumers, although there are certain positive achievements for them, Energy Minister Yuriy Vitrenko said.

"The price of electricity for domestic consumers [the population] is much lower than the market one, but people are still dissatisfied because they have little money to pay for electricity even at such prices," he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, large industrial consumers are dissatisfied with the lack of stability, flexibility and predictability; although the price of electricity in Ukraine is on average lower than that of its European neighbors, and tariffs for transmission and distribution are much lower on average as well.

"Producers of 'green' energy have a high tariff, according to which the state has undertaken to buy out electricity, but they are dissatisfied because the state owes them," Vitrenko said in a message.

He said that the largest electricity producer with a relatively low production cost, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, is experiencing a catastrophic shortage of funds, "since it is a 'cash cow', and even in a cage with 'predators'."

"Thermal generation has a powerful lobby, low taxes on emissions, but producers are still dissatisfied, in particular, because of how the wholesale market works," the minister said.

According to him, there is also a problem with imports from Belarus and the Russian Federation, which, in particular, "are carried out by the U.S. company."

"I found out long ago that for some reason they never call me where it is easy," Vitrenko said.

When he was asked in the comments what to do in such a situation, the minister answered shortly "work."

Tags: #vitrenko #electricity_market
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:43 28.12.2020
Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

08:52 22.12.2020
Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

Cabinet appoints ex-director of Naftogaz Vitrenko as Acting Energy Minister – source

13:41 19.12.2020
Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

Former Naftogaz director Vitrenko intends to compete for post in government with president's support

14:28 17.12.2020
Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

Rada lacks of votes to appoint Vitrenko as First Dpty PM of Energy

11:57 17.12.2020
Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

Completion of electricity market reform to allow Ukraine to be leader in decarbonization in Eastern Europe – DTEK CEO

14:25 31.07.2020
Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

Energy ministry in talks to attract EUR 300 mln in credits from state banks, IFIs for regulating non-payments on electricity market

14:49 27.05.2020
Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

Ukrnafta supervisory board head Vitrenko raises issue of canceling Ukrnafta CEO competition before Naftogaz CEO

12:00 14.05.2020
We have very good price situation with electricity amid market conditions – Shmyhal

We have very good price situation with electricity amid market conditions – Shmyhal

13:14 13.05.2020
Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

15:44 21.04.2020
Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2021 to 3%

Ferrexpo announces interim dividends of $0.132 per share

Deutsche Bank lends Ukraine $340.7 mln in late 2020 – Finance Ministry

Gas transit through Ukraine's GTS down by 38% in 2020

Ukreximbank provides Antonov with almost UAH 3 bln for construction of three An-178 aircraft for army

LATEST

Nestle announces launch of product line in Ukraine in partnership with Starbucks

United States intends to promote energy sector reform in Ukraine – embassy

Ukrainian malls to lose about UAH 1.5-2 bln of lease payments due to lockdown in Jan – opinion

NBU orders banks to control evaluation of property received as collateral

NEURC to establish monitoring of contracts in electricity market between affiliated participants

Heads of Naftogaz Kobolev, Darnitsa Group Shymkiv, co-founder of Diligent Capital Partners Pasko join Kyivstar supervisory board

About 20% of territorial communities, two regions have no budgets for 2021 – Finance Ministry

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's economic growth in 2021 to 3%

Ukrzaliznytsia increases cargo transportation by 7.4% in Dec

Gazprom reduces gas transit through Ukraine by almost one third early 2021 – GTSOU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD