Economy

17:01 05.01.2021

Ukrainian Retail Association offers compromise version of restrictions for retail chains during lockdown

The Ukrainian Retail Association proposes to amend the terms of trade in goods during the upcoming lockdown, allowing retail chains to sell non-food products in hyper- and supermarkets, except for children's toys, furniture and household appliances.

"We offer a compromise option, where retail chains can trade in products other than the categories of toys, household appliances and furniture," Co-owner of the Ukrainian Retail Association Andriy Zhuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, quarantine restrictions in the field of trade should be fair for all retailers, including specialized ones. However, the government's restriction on the sale of non-food items in supermarkets also fails to meet the needs of consumers.

"If we talk about hypermarkets, then this [restriction] is unprofitable for them, since their stock is greatly reduced. But if we are talking about stores of household appliances and toys, then this is normal and understandable for them, there are no 'double standards', when the toy store is closed, and the hypermarket is open, and toys are sold there," Zhuk said.

As the expert said, such a condition will be correct in relation to the market, and will also allow buyers to purchase everyday goods.

"According to today's resolution, the retail chains cannot trade, for example, in batteries and socks. What will this lead to? The chains are likely to start selling them, inspection bodies will come and misunderstandings will occur," he said.

 

Tags: #retail #lockdown
19:27 05.01.2021
Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

10:33 05.01.2021
Holos demands abolition of ban on non-food products sale during upcoming quarantine

15:42 23.12.2020
Retail chains can sell only essential goods, food during lockdown in Ukraine - resolution

16:38 14.12.2020
Cabinet approves list of lockdown restrictions throughout Ukraine from Dec 19

16:43 09.12.2020
Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

16:01 09.12.2020
Govt to introduce lockdown from Jan 8 to 24 2021

09:03 05.12.2020
Zelensky believes Ukraine does not need lockdown in Dec, but it can be in Jan

15:56 01.12.2020
Issue of introducing lockdown in Ukraine in Dec or from Jan 2 being discussed - NSDC

15:49 30.11.2020
MAPIC digital 2020: NAI Ukraine took part in the International retail property market event

13:02 28.11.2020
Lockdown won't be introduced next week - Stepanov

