Ukrainian Retail Association offers compromise version of restrictions for retail chains during lockdown

The Ukrainian Retail Association proposes to amend the terms of trade in goods during the upcoming lockdown, allowing retail chains to sell non-food products in hyper- and supermarkets, except for children's toys, furniture and household appliances.

"We offer a compromise option, where retail chains can trade in products other than the categories of toys, household appliances and furniture," Co-owner of the Ukrainian Retail Association Andriy Zhuk told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, quarantine restrictions in the field of trade should be fair for all retailers, including specialized ones. However, the government's restriction on the sale of non-food items in supermarkets also fails to meet the needs of consumers.

"If we talk about hypermarkets, then this [restriction] is unprofitable for them, since their stock is greatly reduced. But if we are talking about stores of household appliances and toys, then this is normal and understandable for them, there are no 'double standards', when the toy store is closed, and the hypermarket is open, and toys are sold there," Zhuk said.

As the expert said, such a condition will be correct in relation to the market, and will also allow buyers to purchase everyday goods.

"According to today's resolution, the retail chains cannot trade, for example, in batteries and socks. What will this lead to? The chains are likely to start selling them, inspection bodies will come and misunderstandings will occur," he said.