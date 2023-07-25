Economy

19:11 25.07.2023

Ukrainian retailers pay over UAH 90 bln in taxes for 2022 – Association of Retailers

1 min read
In 2022, companies representing various retail sectors paid more than UAH 90 billion in taxes to the state budget, the press service of the Association of Retailers of Ukraine has told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to a study conducted by the association on the basis of official tax reporting data, among the nine main branches of Ukrainian retail trade, including the entertainment sector, the food retail industry stands out. FMCG operators paid more than UAH 35 billion to the budgets of all levels, which is about 40% of the total indicator of the entire Ukrainian retail trade.

The Association of Retailers of Ukraine is a specialized association of retail market players and companies directly related to retail. It includes more than 85 Ukrainian and international trading companies. Among the partners are more than 30 companies representing the B2B sphere and development.

