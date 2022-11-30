Ukrainian retail, e-commerce lose up to 30% of sales during Black Friday due to Russian attack

Ukrainian retail and e-commerce lost up to 30% of sales during Black Friday, November 25, due to Russia's attack on the country's energy system, Dmytro Derevytsky, head of the board of directors of Allo Group of Companies, told Interfax-Ukraine.

"‎According to our estimates, Ukrainian e-commerce and retail lost approximately 25-30% of their profits due to the Russian attack and forced blackouts. This was caused by a shortage of online traffic [up to 30% in the market] and offline traffic [up to 20%]. There was no such blow to Ukrainian business even during the lockdown," he stated.

Derevytsky announced the indicators directly through the Allo chain. Online traffic at allo.ua began to grow from November 20 compared to the previous week. On Monday-Tuesday, it rose by 60-70%, and from Wednesday it fell to the level of the previous week. Friday was the peak day at allo.ua.

"In general, if it weren't for Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure and the forced blackout, online traffic would be 30% higher," the head of the board of directors said.

According to him, offline traffic in the chain's stores increased the most compared to the usual day of November, on Wednesday afternoon – 2.5 times, and the next day fell sharply. On Friday, November 25, the number of visitors almost doubled compared to the usual Friday in November. At the same time, the peak day of last week was Saturday.

"Compared to 2022, online traffic in Allo was 15% less for the week of this year. To continue working, the company ensured the uninterrupted operation of more than 100 showrooms and marketplace outlets throughout Ukraine during the blackouts. The company continues to increase the number of stores equipped with charging stations and generators," Derevytsky said.

The average check in the Allo chain and on the allo.ua marketplace gradually increased throughout the week and reached its maximum on Sunday, November 27, – UAH 4,909. The average weekly cost of the "basket" increased by only 6% compared to last year, to UAH 3,761.

"Friday, November 25, saw the biggest increase in checks, up 109% from the previous week. Overall, the sale week saw a 41% increase in checks compared to the previous week in November, but it was still 15% less, than last year," Derevytsky said.

As expected amid the energy crisis, power banks showed growth among commodity items - 36 times compared to last year. They also became the most popular product in the Allo chain on Black Friday 2022.

TVs were sold four times more than a week earlier, sales of tablets, laptops, generators, charging stations doubled or more. Customers also bought smartphones, headphones, accessories, generators, wearable gadgets, and small household appliances.

The most expensive item purchased during the sale on the allo.ua marketplace was the Bluetti AC200MAXAC200MAX-EU-GY-BL-00 charging station worth UAH 129,999.

This year, active buyers were 65% of men and 35% of women. At the same time, the proportion of women decreased compared to last year (42% in 2021), which is explained by their forced evacuation.

The most active buyers in Allo are young people: 31-40 years old (36%) and 21-30 years old (31%). Clients from Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Lviv and Odesa regions showed the greatest activity.