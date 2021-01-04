Economy

15:37 04.01.2021

Ukreximbank provides Antonov with almost UAH 3 bln for construction of three An-178 aircraft for army

1 min read
The state-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) has provided the Antonov State Enterprise with almost UAH 3 billion of loan for the construction of three An-178 aircraft for the Ukrainian army, Chairman of the Management Board Yevhen Metzger said.

"The state-owned Ukreximbank signed a loan agreement with [...] the Antonov State Enterprise for almost UAH 3 billion, which will go to the construction of three new An-178 aircraft for the Ukrainian army," he wrote on Facebook.

It is indicated that a state contract for ordering aircraft was concluded with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for four years in the presence and with the assistance of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported, in late December, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Antonov State Enterprise signed a memorandum of cooperation in the construction of aircraft for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #antonov #ukreximbank
Interfax-Ukraine
