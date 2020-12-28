Economy

15:35 28.12.2020

Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

1 min read
Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy increased the price of gas for household consumers by 14% in January.

"The price of natural gas in January for the population within the Monthly tariff is UAH 7.22 per cubic meter with VAT, excluding the cost of distribution," Naftogaz Ukrainy said on its official website on Saturday night, December 26.

In December 2020, the price was UAH 6.33. "Changes in gas prices in January are primarily due to a seasonal factor and an increase in the wholesale price of blue fuel. At the same time, Naftogaz Ukrainy has been offering its customers gas at one of the lowest prices among suppliers since August," the company said.

Tags: #naftogaz #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:20 28.12.2020
Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

13:17 28.12.2020
Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

Minimum gas price for public up by 17.5%, maximum by 19.3% for Jan

15:48 23.12.2020
Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

Govt approves Naftogaz's financial plan for 2020 with net profit of UAH 11.5 bln

14:56 22.12.2020
DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

DTEK Oil&Gas to start oil production in next 1-2 years, to expand due to participation in auctions, acquisitions

16:19 18.12.2020
Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

Naftogaz to discuss its participation in Ukrtatnafta work with major shareholders of plant - Havrylenko

14:58 18.12.2020
Naftogaz becomes owner of Nadra Yuzivska – Opimakh

Naftogaz becomes owner of Nadra Yuzivska – Opimakh

15:34 16.12.2020
Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

Govt approves acquisition of Nadra Yuzivska by Naftogaz

13:14 14.12.2020
Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

Energy Ministry wants to take charge over systemic operators GTSOU, Ukrenergo, quit managing generation

11:23 14.12.2020
Naftogaz buys controlling stake in Nadra Yuzivska

Naftogaz buys controlling stake in Nadra Yuzivska

09:53 26.11.2020
Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Naftogaz sees net loss of UAH 17 bln in Jan-Sept

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Ukraine's PM instructs acting head of Energy Ministry with AMCU to check prices of gas for population

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Cabinet approves texts of seven hydrocarbon PSAs

Cabinet establishes single tariff of UAH 1.68 per kWh for electricity for Q1 2021, extends PSO regime

Cabinet recreates Agrarian Ministry by cancellation of its joining to Economy Ministry in 2019

Court initiates proceedings on bankruptcy case of Bogdan Motors automobile company

Dpty NBU Governors Rozhkova, Solohub appeal NBU Council's reprimand for violation of labour discipline

Ukraine has to repay $16 bln public debt in 2021 – Finance Ministry

Kyivstar gets status of Microsoft Gold Certified Partner

EBRD places announcement on purchase of new cars for Kyiv metro

DTEK Oil&Gas completes drilling deep well on Machukhske field with flow rate of 300,000 cubic meters of gas

Big Construction roads to always be free - Ukravtodor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD