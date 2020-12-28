Naftogaz raises price of gas for household consumers

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy increased the price of gas for household consumers by 14% in January.

"The price of natural gas in January for the population within the Monthly tariff is UAH 7.22 per cubic meter with VAT, excluding the cost of distribution," Naftogaz Ukrainy said on its official website on Saturday night, December 26.

In December 2020, the price was UAH 6.33. "Changes in gas prices in January are primarily due to a seasonal factor and an increase in the wholesale price of blue fuel. At the same time, Naftogaz Ukrainy has been offering its customers gas at one of the lowest prices among suppliers since August," the company said.