Economy

15:40 26.12.2020

Zelensky signs law on state budget-2021

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on the state budget for 2021, adopted by parliament on December 15, the press service of the President's Office reports.

According to the document, the revenues of the state budget-2021 amount to UAH 1,843 trillion. The expenses are envisaged in the amount of UAH 1,328. The maximum volume of the state budget deficit is determined in the amount of UAH 246,600 billion.

The press service says that the state budget for 2021 provides for almost UAH 160 billion for health care, and almost UAH 170 billion will be allocated for the development of education and science.

Expenditures for national security and defense are envisaged in the amount of UAH 267 billion, or 5.93% of GDP.

Also, from January 1, 2021, the minimum wage will increase to UAH 6,000, and from December 1 - to UAH 6,500, with a corresponding revision of the costs of public sector employees' wages.

Tags: #budget #law #zelensky
