Ukravtodor saves UAH 9.9 bln on procurements in 2020

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) in 2020, according to open data from BI.prozorro.org, saved UAH 9.9 billion on procurements (as of December 23), which is UAH 2 billion more than in 2019.

As ProZorro portal told Interfax-Ukraine, the total savings in the system amount to UAH 47 billion in 2020. Of these, road services that are subordinate to Ukravtodor account for 21%. At the same time, the expected value of all agency's lots in 2020 was UAH 239.8 billion, which also accounts for 21% of the total amount of announced procurements in the system.

According to the provided data, in 2019, Ukravtodor's savings on procurements were UAH 7.9 billion (22.7% of the total savings in the system), in 2018 some UAH 2.63 billion (8.4% of the system savings).

The agency, commenting on the indicators for the outgoing year, said that the increase in the volume of savings on procurements in 2020 was achieved due to three factors: procurement methodology, project expertise before the tender, as well as monitoring prices for materials and control of services.

Speaking about the procurement methodology, the agency said that this tool allowed to streamline the development of tender documents by road services in the regions, helped to minimize corruption risks and protected Ukravtodor from wasting time and money for unscrupulous contractors.

According to the state agency, in 2020, each renovation and construction project underwent both an expert examination and a fifth section of the Technical Council. Post-Soviet norms allowed for great variability in current average road repair projects. The analysis by the fifth section helped to avoid the drawbacks that reduce road service time and compromise road safety.